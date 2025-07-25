Brentford signed the Preston North End youngster this summer

Preston North End CEO Peter Ridsdale has delivered his take on the sale of Theo Mawene to Brentford B this summer.

Last month, the teenage midfielder made the switch to the Bees for a undisclosed fee. Mawene - the younger brother of PNE man Noah and son of ex-Preston defender Youl - was a third-year scholar at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites were keen to get him on a professional deal but interest from the Premier League led to a swift exit. He made two substitute appearances for North End’s first team, and caught the eye in last season’s 4-1 win over Liverpool in the FA Youth Cup.

Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post: “Look, the situation is as follows... because we'd made him a pro-offer on his contract, I phoned his agent up and said, ‘What's Theo thinking?’. And he said to me, ‘Yeah he definitely wants to go to Brentford’.

“I said, ‘Well that's interesting, because I haven't told you that they’ve enquired... so how do you know he's definitely going to Brentford? Because I've never mentioned them to you’. So, he'd obviously been talking to them through his agent.

“I don’t have a problem with that... that's life. He'd made his mind up it was an opportunity in the Premier League he couldn't afford to say no to. So the deal was, from our point of view, to protect ourselves with short term cash... with ongoing cash as he succeeds, and a sell on if they're selling.

“That's what we achieved. But, it would have been very difficult for us to refuse any of our young players the opportunity to move to the Premier League, if that was their choice - and it was their choice. So, once that was the view of the player, our job was to try and do the best financially, out of that situation and that's what we did.”

Ambitions to move PNE’s academy up to category two have been outlined over the last year, but it remains at three.

Players regularly head out on loan for game time after progressing through the youth ranks, but stepping on to the Championship stage has been an enormous challenge - which very few have managed to do on a regular basis, over the last decade.

With that in mind, does generating funds via the sale of Mawene have to be viewed as some form of success?

“I could spend all day talking about academy and the players and progression,” said Ridsdale. “The challenge we've got is that we don't have a Grade 2 academy. Grade 2 academies... we would probably need to increase our investment two or three times what it currently is.

“Some of our best kids get nicked by clubs in the North West because we're surrounded by Premier League clubs. And the danger is that all that happens is you do develop some talented lads, and they do go off and do what Theo has done.

“Then, the opportunity there is to maximise the return if you can. It depends how often you do it, as to whether it's worthwhile, because if we end up spending a few more million every year on the academy and they're only selling one every four or five years, it probably just has a neutral effect.

“There's some of our fan base who, in particular, think that that's a model I should be using more often, but then we don't want to sell them. So look, ideally, of course that's something we'd like to do.”

