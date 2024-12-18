Preston North End launch big FA Cup ticket incentive for Charlton Athletic clash

It’s a move that will try and encourage supporters to attend their third round tie.

Preston North End are trying to drum up support for their FA Cup tie against Charlton Athletic next month by offering discounted tickets.

The Lilywhites host the Addicks at Deepdale on Saturday, January 11 with a traditional 3.00 pm kick-off. North End haven't been chosen for broadcast coverage, and so with the usual kick-off time for a football match, it is hopeful they can get a decent attendance for the match.

Tickets have been priced at £10 for an adult, £5 for those 65 and over and anyone under the age of 23. Those that are under-19, under-14, and under 11 will only have to pay a pound to get in.

No season ticket reservations will be in place for the fixture, which will allow supporters to move freely to a different stand to where they usually sit. Supporters have been given the option of attending via a digital ticket or picking up a potential memento in the form of a physical ticket.

The discounted tickets is a move which will help supporters who could still be counting the cost of Christmas. In comparison, tickets ranged between £30-£35, seniors from £25-£30, disabled supports at £20 and under 23s from £5 to £25 depending on age for PNE’s Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal.

Thankfully North End don't have to travel too far over the festive period as they have two back-to-back home matches against Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday. A trip to the Hawthorns on New Years day to face West Brom awaits them before playing Oxford United at home three days later.

Preston's previous home matches in the FA Cup saw them host Huddersfield Town two seasons ago in which 6,799 attended, before 14,420 attended the following match against Spurs. A total of 7,616 watched a 4-2 defeat to Norwich City in January 2020, and so it’s hopeful that with tickets being discounted, the attendance will reach five figures.