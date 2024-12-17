The PNE director appeared on talkSPORT on Tuesday afternoon

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale has reiterated that his door his always open, to supporters who want to talk to him.

The Lilywhites director went on national radio this week, as he joined Jim White and Simon Jordan in the talkSPORT studio. Ridsdale discussed a range of topics in his 20 minutes on the show, from player contracts at PNE, to Milutin Osmajic and more.

As the topic of football fans came up, Ridsdale was asked by White about his relationship with the Deepdale faithful - and what it is like. The PNE director vented frustration at some of the social media stick he receives, while admitting that the job is becoming tougher as a result.

"Well look, some of our supporters think I am too old, a dinosaur and shouldn't be there," said Ridsdale, on talkSPORT. "You have to respect their opinion and once it gets to more than a few - if it were 12 or 13 thousand I would have a problem, I think. But, ultimately, I work for the owner of the football club and he appoints me. While he thinks I am doing a decent job, then presumably I will stay employed.

“The biggest frustration I have got is that the people who have a view, don't come and talk to me. Or, they hide behind X - or don't have their real name. Anyone who has their real name and says something I think is through a lack of information, knowledge or whatever, I invite in to talk to me. Some do come in and talk to me; most of them leave thinking: 'OK, I wish I'd known that before'.

“Some refuse to come in and say you are putting them under pressure, and their mental health, by ringing them up at home - 'Who do you think you are?' - having given me a hard time on social media in the first place. Others, I don't know who they are. But, we live in an age where everyone feels they can say something about somebody else, all the time, without any recourse.

“And, often, without any knowledge. It is harder. It is getting harder by the day. And, some people can put up with that pressure; some can't. I have had to learn to live with it, because of things I have been through... I have got a sign on my desk which says: 'If you want to be liked, don't be a leader... sell ice cream'.”