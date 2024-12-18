PNE head to Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has some tough selection decisions to make for this weekend’s match.

After beating Cardiff City and drawing with Leeds United, a trip to Queens Park Rangers is next up for the Lilywhites. And, Heckingbottom hopes to have a full squad to pick from. Sam Greenwood is back, after having to sit out of the Leeds game, while Andrew Hughes should return from his short spell out.

North End’s recent performances, in the main, have been encouraging - with a much welcomed victory picked up in South Wales, before late heartbreak against Daniel Farke’s side. Heckingbottom will be reluctant to change too much, but Greenwood is a strong shout to come back in.

The on loan Leeds man has been a key player in attack for Preston this season and started pretty much every game he has been available for. With Mads Frokjaer and Ali McCann both expected to retain their places, captain Ben Whiteman, or Stefan Thordarson, could miss out.

In defence, Jack Whatmough - who was solid at Cardiff - may have to settle for a place on the bench again, especially if Hughes is brought back in. It will be interesting to see what Heckingbottom opts for in wide areas, though, with Robbie Brady back in the fold now.

PNE had success with Kaine Kesler-Hayden on the right and Brady down the left, prior to the latter’s nasty injury - which he has only recently returned from. But, Brad Potts scored a wonderful goal last time out and was a strong performer on the day.

Kesler-Hayden and Brady getting the nod wouldn’t be a surprise, while there is also Josh Bowler - who showcased the trickery he possesses, in spells of that Cardiff clash. Up top, after setting up Preston’s last goal in emphatic fashion, Milutin Osmajic will hope to keep the shirt.

Predicted Preston North End XI vs QPR: Freddie Woodman; Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Brad Potts, Ali McCann, Stefan Thordarson, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Mads Frokjaer, Sam Greenwood, Milutin Osmajic.