Preston North End have another transfer rumour to contend with. Another midfielder has been linked with a move to Deepdale. (Photo by SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty Images)

Preston North End are being linked with a swoop for US Cremonese midfielder Charles Pickel this summer.

The 2023/24 Championship season has yet to conclude but already there are a series of rumours linking the Lilywhites with a host of players. Marc Leonard and Reece Cole from Brighton and Exeter City, both midfielders are now joined by Pickel in being a reported target for North End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston could already face some difficulties in signing Pickel however as they're not the only team that hold an interest. Football Scotland has reported that Celtic have been offered the midfielder after he emerged on their radar. Their scouts believe he is someone that would fit the profile 'perfectly' and a move to Celtic Park is a big possibility.

PNE along with Leeds United have a 'serious' interest in Pickel though his mind may have already been made up. Football Scotland reports that Celtic is his preferred destination though it is yet unclear if Celtic will act.

The last player to be linked is a 26-year-old defensive midfielder, currently playing for Cremonese, who play in the second tier of Italian football. He has played 24 times this season in Serie B with three goals and one assist as they battle for promotion, with his side currently in fourth.

Pickel born in Switzerland but eligible for DR Congo, is a 10-time international. He was away in January and February because he was at the Africa Cup of Nations and he started in six of their seven matches, as they reached the semi-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad