Ex-PNE footballer and father of Rebekah Vardy's child is jailed over cannabis factory
A former Preston North End player has been handed a three year jail sentence for drug offences.
Luke Foster, aged 38, who played for the Lilywhites in 2012-13, admitted to growing the Class B drug alongside two others, according to The Sun. The defender is serving his jail term at HMP Nottingham. He also faces a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing in July.
Foster, who has also played for Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United, is also known for his relationship with Rebekah Vardy. Vardy, aged 42, dated Foster for six years between 2007 and 2013 - during the time her was at Preston - and the pair have a teenage son together who was born in 2010. Months after the pair split, Vardy met Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, 37. The couple married in 2016 and have two daughters and a son together.
Foster’s time at Preston
Foster arrived on trial at Deepdale in November 2012, when the club was managed by Graham Westley. He made his debut on the same day in a 3–3 draw against Bury in the Football League Trophy, with Preston progressing following a penalty shoot out.
After impressing Westley in his first four matches, Foster signed a permanent contract, keeping him at Preston for the remainder of the 2012–13 season. He scored is only goal for the club during a televised match against Coventry City, in which PNE lost 3-2. Foster made eight appearances in all competitions during his time with the club, and was let go when his contract expired in June 2013.