Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has used 27 different players in the Championship this season, with rotation throughout the campaign, changes in form and also injury blows.
But, who tops the pile for Championship minutes played in a PNE shirt for 2023/24? Using WhoScored.com’s statistics, we have compiled a list of 1-27, right here...
1. MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Preston defender Liam Lindsay beats Emmanuel Latte Lath in the air during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Preston North End at Riverside Stadium on November 28, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Preston North End and Middlesbrough meet in the Sky Bet Championship at Deepdale tonight. The match is available to watch on TV and streaming platforms. (Image: Getty Images)
2. COVENTRY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: Freddie Woodman of Preston North End celebrates victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City and Preston North End at The Coventry Building Society Arena on February 23, 2024 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Preston North End recorded a convincing victory over Coventry City on Friday night. The Lilywhites went the month of February unbeaten. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
4. Alan Browne celebrates
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.