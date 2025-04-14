The Lilywhites’ turnover went up by nine per cent from £15.6m to £16.9m during the financial year, which ended on 30 June, 2024. North End’s accounts were published on Companies House in December, with the club’s revenue rising by £1.3m from the year prior.

The increase was made up of £800,000 in broadcast revenue, £462,000 in ticket sales and £19,000 in commercial and media. But, how does Preston North End’s turnover compare to last season’s Championship rivals?

After every club from the 2023-24 second-tier campaign submitted their latest accounts, football financial expert Kieran Maguire has placed each club from highest to lowest based on their revenue - along with several other interesting metrics.

Your next Preston read: Preston North End repeating Middlesbrough's transfer decision on Leeds United man would be no shock