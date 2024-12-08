Craig Hemmings and Peter Ridsdale weighed in on the figures last week

Preston North End’s accounts for the financial year up to 30 June, 2024 have now been released on Companies House.

Last week, comments from the club’s chairman and director were published on the club website - with PNE releasing the numbers on there first.

Here are all the key points...

Overall picture

North End's overall loss for the year was £9.9million, down from £12.2million.

Turnover

The Lilywhites' turnover was up 9% to £16.9m from £15.6m. The £1.3m increase was made up of £800,000 added broadcast revenue, £462,000 more in ticketing sales and £19,000 commercial and media. Broadcast made up 56 per cent of revenue.

Wages

North End's staffing costs increased by about £40,000, from £21.6m to £22m. The wage bill went from £18.9m to £19.2m - with four more members of staff employed (138). As per football financial expert Kieran Maguire, North End's wage bill was 130% of the club's income - down from 139%. The average weekly wage is calculated at £10,600. The highest paid director figure is in a separate set of accounts - Hemway Limited - and ‘recharged to the company’. Maguire states this to be £423,000.

Transfer windows

PNE spent £4.5m on players - up from £0.9m. The Lilywhites signed Mads Frokjaer, Milutin Osmajic, Will Keane, Layton Stewart, Jack Whatmough and Duane Holmes permanently. Player sales were down to £400,000 from £800,000, with Bambo Diaby and Jacob Slater having been sold to Sheffield Wednesday and Jacob Slater, respectively. The squad cost increased to a record £13.5m, from £9.7m. Another figure pointed out by Maguire is transfer fee amortisation: ‘total transfer fees spread over contract length’. This remained at £2.2m.

Financial backing

North End’s operating losses dropped slightly, from £15.2m to £14.7m. The cumulative loss over the last decade is £90.3m, with around £56m lost in the last four years. The owners converted £50m of debt/loans into shares, while borrowing a further £10m.