Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic scores

Never say die attitude

North End were frustrated to fall behind so soon after the restart, but that setback only served to motivate and unite the hosts further. Where there may have been moans, groans and a feeling of resignation in recent years, a sense of belief poured from the stands - with the supporters urging Ryan Lowe's men to go again and the boys in blue and white responding.

They were handed a slice of luck for the equaliser, but it was no surprise to see PNE battle back given the traits they have shown as a team this season. The togetherness and spirit is there for all to see. And, under the floodlights, kicking towards the Alan Kelly Town End, Preston must always feel they stand a chance. The key moments are going North End's way and to pick up another three points - even if it wasn't pretty - was an exceptional effort on the night.

Captain's performance

Alan Browne was running hard and trying things all evening long, but things hadn't quite gone his way in the first half - despite the endeavour. There has been an edge to the PNE skipper so far this season though; the intensity which makes him so effective is there every time. And in the second half, with Preston needing to turn the game around to keep the winning run going, he stepped up like a true captain. Browne was taken off last weekend, with Lowe sensing fatigue in the Irishman.

Perhaps Preston's number eight took that personally, because here he seemed to strengthen as the going got tougher and the game went on. Browne put an incredible shift in and played a huge hand in the winning goal - driving away from one Birmingham player, skipping past another and providing the perfectly weighted assist for North End's new man. You saw what the victory meant to him post-match and he can certainly be proud of the part he played.

Milly's moment

Any striker worth their salt keeps going when things aren't quite dropping or working out. It had been a challenging night for Milutin Osmajic, who was locked in an ultra-physical battle with Birmingham's defenders and starved of service in the first half especially. The willingness and work was always there though, along with some nice one and two touch play to link the game. And when Browne fed the ball through to him in the second half, Osmajic unleashed the most destructive of finishes. The power in the strike was incredible and the number 28 sure enjoyed the moment: ripping his shirt off and screaming at the home faithful in delight. To score in his second game for the club should take any pressure off his shoulders and have confidence firmly flowing. Going off the early signs, though, you can't imagine he lacks much of that.

Hughesy's importance

Ryan Lowe made one change for the game: Jack Whatmough in for Andrew Hughes, after the Welshman was forced off against Plymouth. That switch saw Liam Lindsay operate at left centre-back instead of in the middle, but Lowe ended up introducing Hughes on 52 minutes and shifting the Scot back into the heart of Preston's back three. Hughes has been immense for North End this season and the balance, mobility and technique he offers is vital.

"I had already made my mind up," said Lowe, when asked about the one alteration to his team. "We scanned him, just as a precaution because Hughesy doesn't come off unless there's something. We had already done the team without him and I thought Jack did terrific when he came on, so we'd made the change anyway.