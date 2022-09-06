Preston North End boss glad for the rest after hectic Championship and Carabao Cup schedule

The Lilywhites have played nine times in 28 days since their second game of the season at home to Hull City, with two Carabao Cup games and six league games since.

There will however be a Central League game today at their Euxton Training Ground, 2pm, but that will will not feature any first team regulars from that run, instead fringe players who have not had many minutes.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe.

Lowe said: "It's definitely welcome, I don't know what they ran on Saturday but I sensed a bit of tiredness in the lads with the travel that they've had over the past few weeks.

"They will have an extra recovery day. I've told them to go and watch their clips and we'll debrief the game and talk through some things.

"They've given us some answers on what we're looking for which is good. They've been on a fantastic run, I know we haven't got as many goals as we would have liked or as many wins but that is our first loss in eight games.

"I'm not ousting anyone out, the group have been top class. We'll have some time to rest and recover then we'll get back to work to put it right next Saturday.”

Lowe felt his side came away from their usual style as they chased the game on Saturday, with Birmingham City 1-0 up, as Liam Lindsay joined the strikers up front.

The PNE boss understands his side are not the type to win every game but feels they must stick to their principles.

He said: “We were creating chances again on Saturday, I've said to the group not to come off what we're trying to do and what we're trying to achieve.

"We know where we are, we know what type of team we are, we know we're not going to win every game and get nine, 10 clean sheets on the bounce.

"We've had a fantastic run of it and we're undone by a moment of quality from them and sloppiness from us.