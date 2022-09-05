News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Preston North End's Emil Riis.

Player Ratings - Preston North End 0-1 Birmingham City

Preston North End lost for the first time in the Championship on Saturday, as Birmingham City won 1-0 at Deepdale.

By Tom Sandells
Monday, 5th September 2022, 9:46 am

Maxime Colin scored the only goal of the game in the first half as North End wasted chances once again.

Here’s how we rated the players on the day…

1. Freddie Woodman - 7

Did well in coming out to punch and clear crosses but otherwise had little to do. Helped North End play out from the back and unfortunately saw his clean sheet run ended.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

2. Jordan Storey - 7

Aside from the goal, which came from wide players failing to stop a cross or track their men, the North End backline dealt with pretty much everything that was thrown at them.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

3. Liam Lindsay - 7

Was up against an experienced operator in Troy Deeney on Saturday and came out on top in the personal battle. His fine form this season continues, despite the frustration of conceding.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. Greg Cunningham - 7

Did well, as did the whole backline, though he did look like he tired a little towards the end, aside from one moment kept Birmingham at bay.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Player ratingsBirmingham CityDeepdale
Next Page
Page 1 of 4