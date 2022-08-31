Preston North End boss considering shuffling the pack for Coventry City clash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE play the Sky Blues off the back of a 0-0 draw with Cardiff City on Saturday, their first disappointing performance of the season.

They were off their game in South Wales and were lucky to come away with a point and their clean sheet recodrd intact.

Coventry City manager Mark Robins.

In that game, Lowe made a change after just 35 minutes and didn’t pull many punches post match on how poor his team performed.

With plenty of consistency in his selections so far this season, Wednesday’s game agaisnt Coventry, 7:45pm, could be the one where he shuffles his pack.

He said: "It's maybe one where we change it up, I've slept on it and what you feel you may have to do.

"Without giving too many secrets away we have a squad that we need to utilise and we need to make sure we give the lads that are working hard the opportunity when other lads have been having the opportunities.

"In terms of team selection, it's something that I'm looking at.”

North End will be the first team to visit the Sky Blues this season, as Mark Robins’ side have been having pitch problems.

Due to the Commonwealth Games’ rugby 7s tournament, the surface has been deemed unplayable since the start of the season, meaning Coventry have played just three league games.

Their Carabao Cup game against Bristol City was flipped, ending in a 4-1 defeat at Ashton Gate.

PNE boss Lowe knows Cov will be keen to get back underway at their home ground and was full of praise for their manager.

He said: “They're fantastically well coached. I've got massive respect for Mark and the job that he has done at Coventry City.

"They'll be chomping at the bit to get winning football games and playing. One positive for Mark is that he'll have had extra time on the training ground to coach, which is massively important at any level, never mind the Championship.