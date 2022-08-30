Preston North End boss clarifies Emil Riis situation after £10m links with Middlesbrough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riis has had previous links to fellow Championship club Middlesbrough in recent weeks, with the Dane scoring twice against them on the final day of last season.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Boro were put off by PNE’s asking price of £10m and have now moved onto new targets.

Preston North End's Emil Riis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riis still has three more years left on his current contract, which he signed in October of last year.

PNE boss Lowe was very clear on the situation regarding last season’s top scorer, who netted 21 times for the Lilywhites.

“Emil Riis stays, he's not going anywhere,” he said.

"He'll be here as long as I want him here and as long as he wants to be here. He's not going anywhere.

"He's a massively important player, sometimes speculation can get a little carried away. People write the wrong things and say the wrong things.”

Lowe has spoken with Riis about his situation and has been happy with the way the 24-year-old has peformed in training since.

The North End boss is understanding that the speculation can cause a distraction but feels it has now been dealt with.

He said: "We're quite honest with you [the media] with what we talk to you about. I had a conversation with Emil on Monday and he's fine.

"His head has probably been in the clouds a little bit if the truth be known but he trained fantastically well and he's got to get his head down.

"He's here until told otherwise. The conversation will remain private. He's only a young man and when people are linking you with other clubs it could affect you.