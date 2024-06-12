Ben Whiteman celebrates with Mads Frokjaer | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

The PNE man picked up a nasty injury against Stoke City

Preston North End will be boosted by the return of Ben Whiteman in pre-season.

The Lilywhites lost the number four in early March, with him suffering ankle ligament damage towards the end of a defeat against Stoke City. Whiteman raced through on goal and shot, but was caught by recovering Potters defender Ben Wilmot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He hobbled off the pitch and didn’t feature again for the rest of the campaign. Whiteman’s absence was felt in the final 10 games of the season, with defender Jack Whatmough and youngster Noah Mawene called upon to start in midfield on occasions.

But, Whiteman is understood to have recovered from the setback and will be ready to join the rest of the squad for the start of pre-season. North End report back on July 1, before heading over to Spain for a training camp - which Whiteman missed last season.

The 27-year-old signed a new contract back in January, with the length of the deal undisclosed and simply labelled ‘long-term’. He was limited to 30 appearances in the Championship last season, missing the first five fixtures and last ten. The number four scored three goals.