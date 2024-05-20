Preston North End star absent from international squad as Sunderland and Man United men return
Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann is not in the latest Northern Ireland squad after missing the end of last season through injury.
The 24-year-old missed the Lilywhites’ final five matches of the campaign, having suffered a thigh strain in the 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town. In McCann’s absence, Preston lost all five games and didn’t score a goal. And will not add to his 22 international caps next month, when Northern Ireland face Spain and Andorra.
Michael O’Neill has recalled Manchester United centre-back, Jonny Evans - while released Sunderland midfielder, Corry Evans, is also back in. The latter could make his first international appearance for 18 months. Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, has been called up to the senior squad for the first time.
Paddy McNair and George Saville miss out, along with McCann. The PNE man played 31 games in the Championship last season and was booked 10 times. He has been at Deepdale since the summer of 2021 and has made 99 appearances for the club. Back in January, he signed a new contract with North End - until 2027.
Northern Ireland squad in full
Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Conor Hazard, Pierce Charles Defenders: Jonny Evans, Jamal Lewis, Daniel Ballard, Ciaron Brown, Conor Bradley, Trai Hume, Brodie Spencer, Eoin Toal, Aaron Donnelly Midfielders: Corry Evans, Jordan Thompson, Shea Charles, Conor McMenamin, Paul Smyth, Isaac Price, Ross McCausland, Ethan Galbraith, Caolan Boyd-Munce Forwards: Josh Magennis, Dion Charles, Callum Marshall, Jamie Reid, Dale Taylor.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.