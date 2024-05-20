Ali McCann playing for Northern Ireland

PNE man won’t link up with his country next month

Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann is not in the latest Northern Ireland squad after missing the end of last season through injury.

The 24-year-old missed the Lilywhites’ final five matches of the campaign, having suffered a thigh strain in the 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town. In McCann’s absence, Preston lost all five games and didn’t score a goal. And will not add to his 22 international caps next month, when Northern Ireland face Spain and Andorra.

Michael O’Neill has recalled Manchester United centre-back, Jonny Evans - while released Sunderland midfielder, Corry Evans, is also back in. The latter could make his first international appearance for 18 months. Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, has been called up to the senior squad for the first time.

Paddy McNair and George Saville miss out, along with McCann. The PNE man played 31 games in the Championship last season and was booked 10 times. He has been at Deepdale since the summer of 2021 and has made 99 appearances for the club. Back in January, he signed a new contract with North End - until 2027.

Northern Ireland squad in full