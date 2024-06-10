Brad Potts in training

A few weeks yet before PNE return for pre-season ahead of the 2024/25 campaign

Three Preston North End players have been spotted training hard, alongside other professionals, out in Dubai.

Team mates and good friends, Ryan Ledson and Brad Potts, were snapped being put through their paces at the Elite Sports Performance facility. Also there was Layton Stewart, who was seen there earlier in the week - seemingly going through some solo work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘high-performance gym and rehabilitation centre’ links up with several footballers over the summer, as players gear up to return for pre-season. It was formed in 2018 and is located in the Dubai Hills Estate.

Potts, Stewart and Ledson were part of a large group, including Leeds United’s Archie Gray, Blackburn Rovers’ Ryan Hedges and Fulham’s Jay Stansfield. Newcastle United and Everton youngsters were also in attendance - Freddie Potts, Joe White and Tyler Onyango.

North End’s number 44, Potts, played 31 league games last season as hamstring injuries saw him miss 14 of the last 15 matches. Ledson was absent for four games towards the end of the campaign too, and made 27 appearances in total.