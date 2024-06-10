Preston North End trio spotted training in Dubai with Leeds United, Fulham and Blackburn Rovers stars
Three Preston North End players have been spotted training hard, alongside other professionals, out in Dubai.
Team mates and good friends, Ryan Ledson and Brad Potts, were snapped being put through their paces at the Elite Sports Performance facility. Also there was Layton Stewart, who was seen there earlier in the week - seemingly going through some solo work.
The ‘high-performance gym and rehabilitation centre’ links up with several footballers over the summer, as players gear up to return for pre-season. It was formed in 2018 and is located in the Dubai Hills Estate.
Potts, Stewart and Ledson were part of a large group, including Leeds United’s Archie Gray, Blackburn Rovers’ Ryan Hedges and Fulham’s Jay Stansfield. Newcastle United and Everton youngsters were also in attendance - Freddie Potts, Joe White and Tyler Onyango.
North End’s number 44, Potts, played 31 league games last season as hamstring injuries saw him miss 14 of the last 15 matches. Ledson was absent for four games towards the end of the campaign too, and made 27 appearances in total.
Stewart, meanwhile, was signed on a three-year contract from Liverpool last summer. He only played four games in the first half of the season, but ended up making 16 appearances. Stewart was used in 11 of the last 15 fixtures and will be hoping to force his way into the first team picture next season.
