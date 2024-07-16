PNE away shirt 2024/25 | PNEFC

PNE's away kit has been released ahead of the 2024/25 season

Preston North End’s away kit for the 2024/25 season has received a mixed reaction.

The Lilywhites revealed their all blue strip on Monday afternoon, with it named ‘Brilliant Blue’ - alongside the tagline ‘Preston and Proud’. It is a change from a yellow away kit for North End, though the Deepdale club are yet to launch their third kit for the upcoming campaign.

Preston supporters can buy the away strip from Friday morning, with Ryan Lowe’s side set to wear it for the first time on Wednesday evening - in the pre-season friendly at Bamber Bridge. The flag of the city features on the shirt, with a centrally placed North End badge.

Here’s what PNE fans on social media made of it...

Paul Valentine: ‘Very different at least. Not sure many in Preston know the 'Preston Flag'! Blue as an away kit is a nice change. The flag and centred badge are great touches, but think it lacks something.’

@jimshuttle: ‘Very similar to a lot of the training tops over the last 10 years. Won't be bothering unless it gets heavily discounted later in the season.’

John Swindells: ‘Surely we can't wear it away at Rovers, Wednesday, Coventry, Millwall, Pompy, West Brom, Birmingham, QPR maybe more due to clash of colours.’

@pne99ogm: ‘Just like the home one - it’s alright. Very basic & minimal. Disappointing overall.’

Ryan Dawson: ‘I don't mind this tbh. Does look a bit like a training shirt but a few more white accents on the shirt would have capped it off nicely.’

Cieran Nield: ‘Keeper kits nice. I like the centered badge but the random lines across the body looks out of place’

@invincibles1881: ‘Like the idea of the flag of Preston but not all light blue kit.’

Kimberley Ramshead: ‘I love this!!!! The colour and style is beautiful’

Andy Higginson: ‘Bit different shame the flag isn’t symmetrical with the added bit under the badge but quite nice badge looks class.’

@TopLeaf9: ‘It looks great as just a t shirt as seen worn like this, but as a playing kit that's a different matter.’

Mike Butcher: ‘Looks like a training kit, not a fan of either kit this year.’

@DezPNE: ‘Unpopular opinion maybe but that is beautiful.’