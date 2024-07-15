First pictures of Preston North End's away kit released as new colour and prices confirmed
Preston North End have released the blue 2024/25 away kit, which will go on sale from Friday 19 July.
The Lilywhites brought next season’s home shirt out a few weeks ago, and the away strip has now been announced. North End will wear it in Wednesday night’s pre-season friendly at Bamber Bridge, a couple of days before supporters can buy from 9am.
The shirt has been given the name ‘Brilliant Blue’, with a tagline of ‘Preston and Proud’ - given that the flag of the city features, along with the club’s crest and logos of both Castore and PAR Group. It is an all blue kit, with the goalkeeper strip ‘Arctic Ice’.
Adult shirts are priced at £60, with shorts £38 and socks £17. Juniors pay £45 for the top, £33 for the shorts and £16 for socks. An infant kit costs £55 and baby kit £45. Fans can buy, from nine o’clock on Friday, either online or in the club shop at Deepdale.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.