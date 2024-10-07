Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He will return to the fold against Norwich City later this month

Preston North End will be without their captain for the next Championship game against Coventry City.

The Lilywhites return to action on Saturday, 19 October as they host the Sky Blues - in what is another 12:30pm kick-off. Milutin Osmajic is banned for seven more games, Will Keane will be sidelined through injury and now, skipper Ben Whiteman will need to sit out of the clash.

The number four has played 90 minutes in all nine league matches so far this season, but he’s also racked up five bookings. Whiteman was yellow carded against Swansea City, Luton Town, Blackburn Rovers, Watford and the Clarets.

As per English Football League rules, players who are booked five times, before match week 19, will be suspended for one match. Whiteman will have to tread carefully to avoid a two-match ban later in the season, with ten bookings before week 32 resulting in exactly that.

Luckily for PNE, midfield is one department manager Paul Heckingbottom is not short on availability - or squad depth. Ryan Ledson has impressed the boss and could be rewarded with his first Championship start, under Heckingbottom.

There’s also Iceland international Stefan Thordarson, who caught the eye in pre-season - and early on in the campaign. Having started one of the last five league matches, the number 22 will be looking to make a greater mark when the league action resumes.

Whoever Heckingbottom goes with on October 19, they will likely be partnered with Ali McCann - who has performed well in recent weeks, alongside Whiteman. In the more advanced roles, Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood will be back from his three-game suspension - to compete with Mads Frokjaer and Duane Holmes for a starting spot.