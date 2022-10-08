Preston North End and Norwich City teams confirmed ahead of Championship clash

Lowe stays loyal to the XI that secured his side's first home win of the season in midweek as they beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0.

Sean Maguire starts back to back games for the first time since November and December 2021, his starts coming either side of a Covid postponement.

Greg Cunningham also keeps his place despite Andrew Hughes being fit and available once again.

Preston North End's Ali McCann shoots at goal against West Bromwich Albion.

Freddie Woodman starts in goal after securing his ninth clean sheet of the season with the defence in front of him consisting of Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Cunningham.

Alan Browne looks set to start his third game in a row at right wing back, with Alvaro Fernandez on the other side still after setting up the only goal of the game in midweek.

Ben Whiteman and Ali McCann start in the centre of midfield alongside Robbie Brady who seems likely to continue in his central role.

Emil Riis, fresh from scoring the winner against the Baggies, will be partnered up front with Maguire.

Dean Smith has named an unchanged side for Norwich, with former PNE striker Jordan Hugill amongst the subs.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Browne, Whiteman, McCann, Brady, Fernandez, Riis, Maguire

PNE subs: Cornell, Hughes, Potts, Ledson, Johnson, Woodburn, Parrott.

Norwich City Starting XI: Krul, Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, Byram, Nunez, Gibbs, McLean, Sargent, Pukki, Ramsey.

