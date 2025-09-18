The midfielder has been a regular for club and country when fit and available

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom hopes Ali McCann knows how valued he is at club level as well as country.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill had some kind words for the PNE man, over the latest international break. Heckingbottom enjoyed reading those comments from the former Stoke City boss, and has the same outlook when it comes to the 25-year-old.

“He's good, he's one of those as well where you want Ali to feel rewarded,” said Heckingbottom. “Michael said it for the exact same reasons, I think, because he'll be so low maintenance that you're never spending time with him.

“You're never having to pull him up on things and the fact he churns out so many games, yeah, he's valued, he's important. And I think as well, especially now with Northern Ireland, they've got such a young group and he's got the experience.

“He's playing every week for us and he'll be leaning on his experience now as well. At almost 26, he'll be like an old head in the group.”

McCann joined PNE in October 2021 from St Johnstone. He has gone on to make 139 appearances for the club, scoring two goals and assisting four. That first figure would be higher were it not for a handful of injuries over the years.

When fit, Heckingbottom has barely left the midfielder out over the last 13 months. Some of McCann’s defensive contributions are often towards the top, across the division. It is far from lost on the PNE boss but Heckingbottom doesn’t want to just accept that as McCann’s ceiling.

“No, he's got to get better,” said Heckingbottom. “In my opinion certainly, we really stress the importance of getting on the ball more, playing more forward passes. I think naturally, what he does defensively is outstanding and within the Championship - without a doubt - his numbers defensively, how he breaks up attacks, how he blocks spaces would have him up there as one of the best.

“The way he can improve is on the ball and the playing forward but likewise, for me, with his energy, his goal scoring can improve as well. Getting in the box, we speak about it a lot. I just think that would take his game to another level because so many things he does naturally, better than everyone else, if you can add that little bit more he'd become much more of a complete midfielder.”

