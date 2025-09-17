Rhian Brewster | Getty Images

PNE travel to Derby County on Saturday afternoon

Derby County have been dealt an injury blow to striker Rhian Brewster ahead of facing Preston North End.

The Lilywhites make the trip over to Pride Park this weekend, after drawing with Middlesbrough last time out at Deepdale. Both teams had free midweeks due to being out of the Carabao Cup.

PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom will share his latest team news in Thursday’s pre-match press conference. Derby, though, already know they will be without one player in summer signing Brewster.

The front man saw his four-and-a-half year stay at Sheffield United come to an end this summer, upon the expiry of his contract. Brewster, 25, scored on his first league start for Derby - away to Ipswich - but was sidelined for the following fixture.

"Unfortunately, Rhian on Thursday just had a slight tweak to his groin, which was a real blow to us," said Eustace. "Obviously, you saw his performance at Ipswich last week. He was sensational and it gives us a different kind of balance to the team.

“It allows us to do a couple more things. He's going to be a loss unfortunately, but it's part of Championship football. If it's two or three weeks, then that's brilliant. It gave a couple of others the opportunities (versus West Brom)."

In addition to Brewster’s absence, the Rams are expected to be without defender Curtis Nelson, Sondre Langas and Corey Blackett-Taylor. Summer recruit Owen Beck is being given a chance of making the squad.

Derby picked up their first win of the season last time out, as they edged in-form West Brom 1-0 at The Hawthorns - thanks to Andi Weimann’s late goal. Eustace’s side had drawn with Ipswich and Bristol City while losing to Stoke and Coventry.

