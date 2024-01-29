Preston North End captain Alan Browne has joined the elite list of players to make 400 appearances for the Lilywhites. North End's captain was introduced in the second half of last Saturday's draw at Millwall, as he reached the incredible milestone.
But, where does that place him in the all time table of those to play for Preston? We take a look here, at those sitting above Browne - who has previously said he would like to reach the number one spot one day.
1. Alan Kelly Snr - 512 appearances
The face of the Town End at Deepdale, Alan Kelly Snr had an incredible playing career at PNE and managed the club in the 1980s too. He kept 126 clean sheets for the Lilywhites. Sits second in the list of international caps for PNE players, with 47 made for Ireland.
2. Willie Cunningham (centre) - 487 appearances
Signed for £6,500 in 1949 from Airdrieonians, Cunningham spent 14 years at PNE. The full back was a Scottish international during his time at North End and took over the captaincy from Tommy Docherty. Described as 'strong and fearless' with a 'super football brain'.
3. Alan Spavin - 486 appearances
A product of the club's youth system, the 'inside left' captained PNE to a title win in 1971 and was the division's Player of the Year. At 22, he played in the 1964 FA Cup final defeat to West Ham.
4. Paul McKenna - 476 appearances
McKenna wasn't able to take his boyhood club to the promised land, but he had a magnificent career at Deepdale. The Preston schoolboy went on to feature in two play-off finals, win the Championship Player of the Year award for 2004/05 and the Division Two title in 1999/00. He took the armband in 2007/08 and looked destined to break Alan Kelly Snr's record, before his move to Nottingham Forest in July 2009.