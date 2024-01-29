4 . Paul McKenna - 476 appearances

McKenna wasn't able to take his boyhood club to the promised land, but he had a magnificent career at Deepdale. The Preston schoolboy went on to feature in two play-off finals, win the Championship Player of the Year award for 2004/05 and the Division Two title in 1999/00. He took the armband in 2007/08 and looked destined to break Alan Kelly Snr's record, before his move to Nottingham Forest in July 2009.