Alan Browne and Ben Whiteman

Preston North End midfielder Ben Whiteman wants to see captain Alan Browne follow in his footsteps by signing a new contract.

Both players headed into the January transfer window, in the final six months of their deals at Deepdale. Whiteman penned fresh terms ahead of last weekend's draw at Millwall, with the number four signing a 'long term' deal at the club he joined three years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Browne is now the big piece of business North End are looking to get done. He made his 400th appearance for PNE last time out, before Preston rejected an approach from Serie A outfit Salernitana late in the window. Whiteman hopes his journey will continue alongside the Irishman.

"Oh massively, yeah," said Whiteman. "I think everyone associated with the football club wants to see Browney here, next season and beyond. He has been an outstanding servant and reaching 400 games is an unbelievable achievement - one that obviously cannot be overlooked. He deserves everything he gets and long may it continue."