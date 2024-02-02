Alan Browne wish outlined by Preston North End duo after late Italy transfer interest
PNE rejected an approach from Serie A side Salernitana ahead of transfer deadline day
Preston North End midfielder Ben Whiteman wants to see captain Alan Browne follow in his footsteps by signing a new contract.
Both players headed into the January transfer window, in the final six months of their deals at Deepdale. Whiteman penned fresh terms ahead of last weekend's draw at Millwall, with the number four signing a 'long term' deal at the club he joined three years ago.
Browne is now the big piece of business North End are looking to get done. He made his 400th appearance for PNE last time out, before Preston rejected an approach from Serie A outfit Salernitana late in the window. Whiteman hopes his journey will continue alongside the Irishman.
"Oh massively, yeah," said Whiteman. "I think everyone associated with the football club wants to see Browney here, next season and beyond. He has been an outstanding servant and reaching 400 games is an unbelievable achievement - one that obviously cannot be overlooked. He deserves everything he gets and long may it continue."
That view is very much shared by Ryan Ledson, who told iFollow PNE: "I have been with Alan since I got here, so it's my sixth season with Alan. He has been an unbelievable player for this club and to make 400 games is out of this world. Hopefully he can go on to make many, many more because he deserves it. He is an inspiration to us all and for this club. I hope he signs his contract and stays for a very long time."