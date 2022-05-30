That’s the view of Peter Ridsdale as the Lilywhites look to ‘work smartly’ in the transfer window this summer to build on those results and make the team a far more consistent one.

North End are yet to make a signing but are well down the road with a handful of targets in terms of negotiations.

The transfer window officially opens on June 10 but deals can be agreed before then, it is then just a case of officially registering them.

Preston North End defender Bambo Diaby is set to sign a new contract

One piece of business which could be done soon is Bambo Diaby’s contract renewal.

It’s understood that the defender has all-but agreed a new deal, with it a case of waiting for him to be back into the country after time abroad to finalise it.

In terms of outside recruitment, PNE director Ridsdale who runs the club on a day-to-day basis, said: “Our job is to run the club within its means, within what the owners are prepared to put in within Financial Fair Play which is always a challenge in itself.

"We try to work smarter in the transfer market than others to put together a squad to make us competitive and get to where we want to be.

"Looking back at the season, we beat Bournemouth home and away – they have been promoted.

"We drew here with Fulham, drew with Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield.

"Home and away we beat Middlesbrough who were pretty close to the play-offs.

"We’ve got a squad who on their day can beat anyone. What we have to do this summer is give Ryan the extra talent that he is looking for to take us up to that next level.”

Ideally PNE would like a lot of business done before pre-season starts in the last week of June but of course some deals can take longer to get over the line.

They will pay transfer fees as well as targeting Bosman signings and using the loan market.