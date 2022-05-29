A report in The Sun newspaper claimed PNE, Celtic and Manchester United were among a list of clubs interested in the 30-year-old Swiss.

Siergrist has spent the last four seasons at Tannadice Park, making 146 appearances.

But with his contract at an end, he’s chosen to leave United and is available on a Bosman.

Rangers were linked with him in the January transfer window as his contract ran down to its last six months, while Celtic and Manchester United have reportedly looked at him.

Now it is claimed North End are in the running for the 6ft 4in shot-stopper as they look to fill their keeper vacancies.

They have not got a senior goalkeeper on the books at the moment following Daniel Iversen’s return to Leicester City at the end of his loan spell, while Connor Ripley, Mathew Hudson and first-year pro Oliver Lombard were released.

Declan Rudd retired because of a knee injury in April.

It is understood that PNE still want a goalkeeper on loan from a Premier League club to fill the first-choice slot but will need back-up to whoever that might be.

So whether Siergrist is high up the list of keepers they want to speak to, remains to be seen. Also, it has to be asked would he come to Deepdale to act as cover, should North End be successful in landing a young top-flight keeper?

They also need a third-choice keeper but could have promising academy keeper James Pradic doing that role – Pradic will be a second-year scholar when pre-season starts at the end of June.

Siergrist started his career in the FC Basel youth ranks before joining Aston Villa when he was 17.

He had loan spells from Villa at Burton, Cambridge, Solihull Moors and Wycombe, before moving back to Switzerland in 2016 to sign for FC Vaduz.

In 2018, Siergrist signed for Dundee United and been a regular between the posts for them ever since.

PNE’s summer recruitment should start to bear fruit in the next week or so, June usually the time when the transfer market cranks into life.