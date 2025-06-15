Paul Heckingbottom has wasted no time adding to his PNE squad as he begins his first summer window in charge.

The head coach will be looking to avoid a repeat of last terms 20th-placed finish, which saw the Lilywhites secure survival on the final day of the season.

Jordan Thompson, Daniel Iversen and Thierry Small all arrived in the 10-day market, which was open due to the Club World Cup.

North End were one of six Championship sides who were active in the window, which is set to reopen on Monday.

But how has that affected the early running for promotion next season?

Using odds provided by Bet365, we’ve taken a look at current favourites in the Championship to see where PNE place after the first window.