The 2025-26 Championship promotion favourites after first transfer window - where Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City & Co rank

By Pepe Lacey
Published 15th Jun 2025, 15:00 BST

PNE have signed three new players ahead of the 2025-26 Championship campaign.

Paul Heckingbottom has wasted no time adding to his PNE squad as he begins his first summer window in charge.

The head coach will be looking to avoid a repeat of last terms 20th-placed finish, which saw the Lilywhites secure survival on the final day of the season.

Jordan Thompson, Daniel Iversen and Thierry Small all arrived in the 10-day market, which was open due to the Club World Cup.

North End were one of six Championship sides who were active in the window, which is set to reopen on Monday.

But how has that affected the early running for promotion next season?

Using odds provided by Bet365, we’ve taken a look at current favourites in the Championship to see where PNE place after the first window.

Your next PNE read: 'That was a tough one' - The Preston North End exit which left Ryan Ledson gutted

The early 2025-26 Championship promotion odds - and where PNE rank.

1. The early 2025-26 Championship promotion odds

The early 2025-26 Championship promotion odds - and where PNE rank. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Latest promotion odds: 100/1.

2. Oxford United

Latest promotion odds: 100/1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Latest promotion odds: 80/1.

3. Charlton Athletic

Latest promotion odds: 80/1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Latest promotion odds: 66/1.

4. QPR

Latest promotion odds: 66/1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Paul HeckingbottomChampionship
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice