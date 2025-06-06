Preston North End have made as many signings as anyone in the Championship so far.
Birmingham, Hull, Norwich, Swansea and Watford have also added to their squads, with the window having only opened on June 1. This summer’s window is slightly different to usual, with it featuring a six-day break due to the Club World Cup.
Here is a round-up of all the incoming deals completed across the Championship so far.
1. Phil Neumann - Birmingham City
The promoted Blues agreed to sign the 27-year-old German defender in January. He signed a pre-contract agreement and makes the move from Hannover 96. | Birmingham City Football Club (BCFC)
2. Taylor Gardner-Hickman - Birmingham City
Back in February, Birmingham triggered their option to buy the Bristol City midfielder permanently at the end of the season. | Getty Images
3. Alfons Sampstead - Birmingham City
Birmingham had an obligation to buy the right back from FC Twente, following his loan spell. The Iceland international, 27, has reportedly cost the Blues £1.7million. | ANP/AFP via Getty
4. Gustavo Puerta - Hull City
A clause was triggered in the Bayer Leverkusen man's loan deal, and he is now a permanent Hull City player. Puerta, 21, has signed a three-year contract with option. | Getty Images
