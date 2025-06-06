Preston North End have made as many signings as anyone in the Championship so far.

Birmingham, Hull, Norwich, Swansea and Watford have also added to their squads, with the window having only opened on June 1. This summer’s window is slightly different to usual, with it featuring a six-day break due to the Club World Cup.

Here is a round-up of all the incoming deals completed across the Championship so far.

Phil Neumann - Birmingham City The promoted Blues agreed to sign the 27-year-old German defender in January. He signed a pre-contract agreement and makes the move from Hannover 96. | Birmingham City Football Club (BCFC)

Taylor Gardner-Hickman - Birmingham City Back in February, Birmingham triggered their option to buy the Bristol City midfielder permanently at the end of the season. | Getty Images

Alfons Sampstead - Birmingham City Birmingham had an obligation to buy the right back from FC Twente, following his loan spell. The Iceland international, 27, has reportedly cost the Blues £1.7million. | ANP/AFP via Getty