The away allocations Preston North End could have in the Championship next season - including Blackburn, Ipswich and more

By Pepe Lacey
Published 30th May 2025, 16:00 BST

All 24 teams have booked their spot in the Championship for the 2024-25 campaign.

Excitement is growing ahead of PNE’s new Championship campaign, with two fresh faces already through the door at Deepdale.

Although there will be some familiar trips to the likes of Stoke City, Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and more, there will also be six new away days for the Lilywhites faithful to look forward to.

A first visit to Wrexham since 1999 is on the cards following their promotion to the Championship along with Birmingham City, while a return to Charlton has also been pencilled in.

Meanwhile, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back on the calendar following their relegations from the Premier League.

With all 24 teams booking their spot in the 2025-26 Championship, with help from AwayGames and Football Ground Guide, we’ve taken a look at every away allocation the Lilywhites’ supporters can expect next term.

Estimated allocation: 3,000.

1. Birmingham City - St Andrews

Estimated allocation: 3,000. | Getty Images

Estimated allocation: 4,000.

2. Blackburn Rovers - Ewood Park

Estimated allocation: 4,000. | Getty Images

Estimated allocation: 3,900.

3. Bristol City - Ashton Gate

Estimated allocation: 3,900. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Estimated allocation: 3,000.

4. Charlton Athletic - The Valley

Estimated allocation: 3,000. | Getty Images

