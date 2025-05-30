Excitement is growing ahead of PNE’s new Championship campaign, with two fresh faces already through the door at Deepdale.

Although there will be some familiar trips to the likes of Stoke City, Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and more, there will also be six new away days for the Lilywhites faithful to look forward to.

A first visit to Wrexham since 1999 is on the cards following their promotion to the Championship along with Birmingham City, while a return to Charlton has also been pencilled in.

Meanwhile, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back on the calendar following their relegations from the Premier League.

With all 24 teams booking their spot in the 2025-26 Championship, with help from AwayGames and Football Ground Guide, we’ve taken a look at every away allocation the Lilywhites’ supporters can expect next term.

3 . Bristol City - Ashton Gate Estimated allocation: 3,900. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales