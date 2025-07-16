Daniel Jebbison | iFollow PNE

PNE signed the former Sheffield United and Watford striker on loan last month

Preston North End striker Daniel Jebbison is raring to go this season after securing his loan move to Deepdale.

The Lilywhites landed the signature of the AFC Bournemouth striker last month. He linked up with PNE in early July after representing Canada at the Gold Cup, with him now away in Spain for the pre-season camp.

Jebbison had his first run out in a Preston shirt last weekend, against Liverpool, and caught the eye. He’ll get further minutes in the tank on Friday as North End lock horns with Getafe.

The former Watford and Sheffield United man will no doubt sit down with club and local media for an interview, but for now has answered supporter questions alongside fellow new recruit Thierry Small.

One of those put to Jebbison was how big of a factor manager Paul Heckingbottom was, in his decision to join the Lilywhites. PNE’s boss handed the striker his Premier League debut, at the age of 17, back in 2021 when they were at Sheffield United.

"Yeah, 100 per cent," said Jebbison. "And to be honest, I really liked Preston - even before. I have always rated the club. But, him being here just made me come here even more - and some of the lads here as well. I like working under him and I am excited for this season, yeah."

“He will be a real danger.”

Heckingbottom was clearly keen to reunite with the Canadian and hailed the ‘Premier League attributes’ he possesses, when speaking to the Lancashire Post last weekend. Those thoughts were echoed to PNE’s in-house media team post-Liveerpool.

"I think you see what Jebbo is," said Heckingbottom to iFollow. "A really good athlete... still lots of potential and lots of things we want to work on with him. I think you've seen what he can bring.

“He will be a real danger. Him and Milly showed how tough they are to defend against when they are left 1v1. If anyone wants to do them against them in our league, they will cause them problems.

“His willingness to press and get after the ball, and how athletic and positive he is when he gets the ball to drive at people - that's what we've got him for. He will add to the squad and really pleased to have him here."

