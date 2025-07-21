Jack Walton during his Barnsley days | CameraSport - Jake Kirkman

PNE are reportedly in talks to sign the former Barnsley shot-stopper

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End have opened talks to sign Luton Town goalkeeper Jack Walton, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has one year left on his contract with the Kenilworth Road club, having joined from Barnsley two years ago. Walton is yet to feature for the Hatters, though, with the last two seasons spent on loan at Dundee United - for whom he made 85 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton have now snapped up goalkeeper Josh Keeley from Tottenham Hotspur, for a reported £1m. That has sparked exit talk around Walton, who is reportedly being eyed as someone to bolster the goalkeeping department at Deepdale - following the return of Daniel Iversen this summer.

As well as the Dane, who will be Preston’s number one this campaign, North End have Dai Cornell (34) James Pradic (20) - both of whom are out of contract next summer. There is then second-year scholar Li-Bau Stowell. No.1 for the last three years, Freddie Woodman, left on a free transfer this summer and joined Liverpool.

Luton boss Bloomfield on Walton

Speaking this summer, the Town boss siad: “Jack's had some interest over the summer, quite what that looks like and at what point we’re not sure. He’s done really well in pre-season, again it’s another situation that we’ll deal with as and when we best can.

“These boys, they're humans with families behind them and there's lots of different scenarios and situations that play into what you see out on the pitch on a Saturday. There’s lots to consider, especially for Jack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having been on loan for two years, not having a settled family base, there’s lots of different situations. But for him to move on it will have to make sense for the football club as it’s a business as well. We’re trying to build and rebuild the squad, so if all things align then we’ll do what’s best for him.”

Luton triggered an extra-year in Walton’s contract this summer, having signed him for an undisclosed fee in 2023. That dashed Dundee United’s hopes of another swoop for his services.

The goalkeeper, who hails from Bury, kept 12 clean sheets in the Scottish Premiership last season - a record only bettered by Celtic’s Kasper Schmeichel. His shot shopping ability was praised by the Tannadice Park faithful.