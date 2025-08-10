Andri Gudjohnsen. | BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

PNE have been credited with an interest in striker Andri Gudjohnsen from Belgian top-flight outfit Gent.

The Lilywhites are said to be admirers of the 23-year-old as the summer spending at Deepdale ramps up.

Transfer correspondent Alan Nixon has claimed North End are looking at a deal to sign the young forward this summer to add to Paul Heckingbottom’s artillery.

The report suggests Gudjohnsen is valued at around £2.5m but is believed to be extremely keen on making the move to Deepdale.

The London-born Iceland international is the son of Champions League and two-time Premier League winner Eidur.

The former Barcelona, Chelsea and Bolton Wanderers star enjoyed a long, successful career, with Andri bidding to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Gudjohnsen already has 34 international caps to his name, which has also seen him score on nine occasions for his country.

The young forward has netted five goals and registered two assists in 48 appearances for Gent having made the move from Lyngby BK last summer.

Heckingbottom’s men were without new signing Daniel Jebbison for Saturday’s Championship opener through injury but do have Michael Smith and Milutin Osmajic in their attacking ranks.

PNE have been busy strengthening the squad during the summer, with nine new faces already through the doors at Deepdale.

Jordan Thompson, Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Michael Smith, Andrija Vukcevic, Thierry Small, Jebbison, Jack Walton and Odel Offiah have all sealed moves to Lancashire during the transfer window.

The Lilywhites are still looking to bolster their squad before deadline day on September 1.