Preston North End 1-3 Liverpool RECAP as Gakpo, Lindsay and Nunez on score sheet in emotional friendly
Deepdale paid tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva pre-match in what was an incredibly moving 10 minutes for everyone inside Deepdale. This was the Lilywhites’ second run out of pre-season while the Reds were in action for the first time.
The first 30 minutes had an even feel to them but it was Arne Slot’s side who hit the front on 33 minutes, when Federico Chiesa’s low cross from the left find its way all the way over to Conor Bradley, who tucked home first time, into the bottom left corner, via a deflection.
North End had been limited to opportunities of their own but Milutin Osmajic did have an opening from an Ali McCann cross, while Andrew Hughes headed just over shortly before the break. At the other end, Daniel Iversen had been relatively untroubled in PNE’s goal but 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha caused problems.
It took just eight minutes for Liverpool to double their advantage, having made 11 changes at the break - including the introduction of ex-Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. It was a gift for the Reds, mind, with Jordan Storey’s short back pass latched on to by Darwin Nunez, who made no mistake one-v-one.
North End made seven changes on 70 minutes with their entire outfield XI changed from the starting one, and Paul Heckingbottom introducing several youngsters. PNE reduced the deficit with seven to play as Liam Lindsay powered home his header from an inviting Jeppe Okkels corner.
Liverpool would add a third two minutes from time, though, with Cody Gakpo finishing smartly after a dummy from Darwin Nunez left the Netherlands international in acres of space inside the box.
Attendance: 21,289. PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Valentin, McCann, Whiteman, Thordarson, Small, Keane, Osmajic. PNE subs used: 46’ Jebbison. 60’ Lindsay, Offiah. 70’ Pasiek, Tarry, Kamara, Mawene, Carroll, Okkels, Felipe. PNE sub not used: Cornell
Preston North End vs Liverpool LIVE
88' GOAL! PNE 1-3 Liverpool
Gakpo is found in acres of space in the centre of the box and he places his effort into the bottom right corner.
83' GOAL! PNE 1-2 Liverpool
Lindsay powers his header home from Okkels’ corner.
82' Really close (0-2)
Excellent solo effort from Jebbison whose low shot is saved well by Woodman and the ball drops on to the top of the crossbar. He did all that himself and showed impressive close control and power.
77' Attendace (0-2)
21,289 inside Deepdale.
76' Big blocks (0-2)
Several important blocks from PNE men to keep out Endo, Jones and Nunez.
68' Lots of PNE subs (0-2)
Seven changes.
Okkels, Felipe, Kamara, Pasiek, Mawene, Tarry and Carroll are on.
Valentin, Hughes, Small, Whiteman, McCann, Thordarson and Osmajic off.
67' Sent over (0-2)
Gakpo has a pop from 20 yards but it’s way over Iversen’s crossbar.
62' PNE subs (0-2)
Offiah and Lindsay replace Storey and Gibson.
57' Driven over (0-2)
Sharp play from Jebbison leads to the ball dropping for Thordarson, who sends his first time effort over from 20 yards.
56' Should do better (0-2)
Osmajic gets the better of Robertson and drives at goal but ends up blasting his shot wide of the right corner. He had Jebbison in support.
53' GOAL! PNE 0-2 Liverpool
Nunez pounces on an error, takes it around Iversen and slots into the empty net. The number nine did Diogo Jota’s celebration.
47' Liverpool change entire XI (0-1)
Woodman; Frimpong, Nallo, Robertson, Kerkez, Endo, Jones, Doak, Koumas, Gakpo, Nunez.
46' KICK OFF! (0-1)
Jebbison on for Keane at the break.
HT: PNE 0-1 Liverpool
The visitors have the lead courtesy of Conor Bradley’s close range strike on 33 minutes.
Hughes headed narrowly over the crossbar shortly before the break.
40' Good chance (0-0)
PNE’s clearest opening as McCann crosses from the left and Osmajic scuffs his prodded effort wide from a few yards out.
33' GOAL! PNE 0-1 Liverpool
Bradley slots home from close range, via a deflection, after Chiesa’s low cross found its way to the back post.
30' One save for Iversen (0-0)
The Dane reacted well to deny Szoboszlai after the ball dropped kindly to him from a corner and he struck it well.
22' Water break (0-0)
Both teams getting some fluids down as the away supporters continue to belt out Diogo Jota’s chant. We have just had a 20th minute applause with all of Deepdale joining in.
