Preston North End were beaten 1-3 by Liverpool on Sunday afternoon

Deepdale paid tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva pre-match in what was an incredibly moving 10 minutes for everyone inside Deepdale. This was the Lilywhites’ second run out of pre-season while the Reds were in action for the first time.

The first 30 minutes had an even feel to them but it was Arne Slot’s side who hit the front on 33 minutes, when Federico Chiesa’s low cross from the left find its way all the way over to Conor Bradley, who tucked home first time, into the bottom left corner, via a deflection.

North End had been limited to opportunities of their own but Milutin Osmajic did have an opening from an Ali McCann cross, while Andrew Hughes headed just over shortly before the break. At the other end, Daniel Iversen had been relatively untroubled in PNE’s goal but 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha caused problems.

It took just eight minutes for Liverpool to double their advantage, having made 11 changes at the break - including the introduction of ex-Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. It was a gift for the Reds, mind, with Jordan Storey’s short back pass latched on to by Darwin Nunez, who made no mistake one-v-one.

North End made seven changes on 70 minutes with their entire outfield XI changed from the starting one, and Paul Heckingbottom introducing several youngsters. PNE reduced the deficit with seven to play as Liam Lindsay powered home his header from an inviting Jeppe Okkels corner.

Liverpool would add a third two minutes from time, though, with Cody Gakpo finishing smartly after a dummy from Darwin Nunez left the Netherlands international in acres of space inside the box.

