Tim Mercer's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: A solid enough start with tougher tests to come

​A typical Championship affair kicked off North End's 2025/26 season; on this occasion down in West London at the compact and hemmed in Loftus Road ground of Queens Park Rangers.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the hurly burly we have come to both love and hate in this division was on show in the opening 15 minutes, with the hosts becoming increasingly dangerous as the half wore on, especially from neat work down their left flank.

It therefore came as no surprise to this fan that the Hoops took the lead shortly before half-time. Their diminutive winger Karamoko Dembele far too easily got the better of Jordan Storey and pulled a quality ball across goal from near the byline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Hughes tried to cut out the danger, but only succeeded in finding his captain, Ben Whiteman, and subsequent ricochet off his shins for an own goal.

North End's Ali McCann and QPR's Nicolas Madsen (CameraSport)

There's no doubt the Lilywhites were on the back foot at this point, as they trudged down the tunnel for the break, and so it was with some surprise to witness the speed of recovery at the restart.

Within the opening three minutes they were level from a breakaway.

QPR won a corner that was easily caught by Daniel Iversen, who then reacted quickly to send a superb long ball through to Milutin Osmajic that took him beyond the defence for a cultured lob over the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goal number one for the season in the bag, and at our end of the ground as he celebrated before us.

The tables were now turned and it was Preston who looked the most likely to win. Good movement and crosses put the R’s under real pressure for most of the remainder of the match with the share of the spoils being the least the visitors deserved by the end.

The other positive was that it felt we had more options on the bench with different types of players.

Alfie Devine in particular caught the eye after being called on for his debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting debutants Andrija Vukcevic and Michael Smith were solid whilst Thierry Small looked a little out of his depth in the first half for his first ever match at this level.

However, he improved in the second period and given his age will no doubt get better, providing a much-needed attacking option down the wings.

Pol Valentin and Odel Offiah also came off the bench for their first senior games in a North End shirt and slotted in comfortably.

All in all, a steady start to the season that will be tested against expected tougher opposition in the next two games that are at home to Leicester and Ipswich.