PNE have enjoyed an impressive start to the Championship campaign after a busy summer transfer window.

PNE have been credited with an interest in Brighton and Hove Albion talent Tommy Watson.

Although the summer transfer window has very-much slammed shut, attention appears to have already turned to the January market.

Transfer guru Alan Nixon has claimed the Lilywhites are exploring a loan move for the 19-year-old, who only arrived at the Amex Stadium in July.

The article suggests a number of Championship suitors have been touted with a swoop for Watson in the upcoming window, which opens on January 1.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men are not alone in their reported interest, with Derby County and Hull City also being named in the report.

Brighton are said to be weighing up the winger’s next move as he continues to adjust to life in the Premier League.

After agreeing a deal to make the switch in April, Watson officially completed his move to the south coast in July for a £10m fee.

It followed after the England youth international netted an incredible stoppage-time winner against Sheffield United at Wembley to send Sunderland to the Premier League.

It capped off an incredible stay with the Black Cats, with the 19-year-old rising through the ranks in the north east.

After netting 31 goals and registering 18 assists for Sunderland at U18 and U21’s level, Watson was handed his first-team debut in 2023 before going on to appear 24 times for Regis Le Bris’ men.

Following his big-money move in the summer, the winger has yet to appear for Brighton in the Premier League this term and has been an unused substitute on two occasions.

He has, though, featured twice in the Carabao Cup this season for Fabian Hurzeler’s men, which has seen him score one goal and provide three assists.

Now, just months into his four-year deal at the Amex Stadium, a loan move could be on the cards in January, with PNE reportedly holding an interest.

Tommy Watson scored the winner at Wembley to send Sunderland to the Premier League. | Getty Images

PNE’s summer window and start to Championship season

Following the Lilywhites’ disappointing 20th-placed finish last season, Heckingbottom made wholesale changes to his squad during the recent window.

Indeed, 12 new faces arrived through the doors at Deepdale during the summer as the head coach looked to shape his squad for the new campaign.

Standout wins against Ipswich Town and Leicester City have also been followed up with hard-fought draws against play-off hopefuls Bristol City and Championship leaders Middlesbrough.

PNE make the trip to the MKM Stadium on Tuesday to face Hull City before returning to Lancashire on Saturday to welcome Charlton Athletic prior to the international break.

