Peter Ridsdale addressed takeover interest in an interview with the Lancashire Post earlier this month

Preston North End CEO Peter Ridsdale has confirmed Jon Ledecky’s attendance at the recent match against Middlesbrough.

The Lilywhites have been owned by the Hemmings family since 2010. While they continue to support the club financially, chairman Craig Hemmings has been open about the ownership’s stance of being open to a sale, to the right party.

Earlier this month, Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post that the ‘quality of phone calls’ had changed while suggesting it may lead to something. Manager Paul Heckingbottom went on to play down talk around the matter.

Now, Ridsdale has confirmed, to talkSPORT, contact with American businessman Ledecky as well as his attendance at Deepdale. The 67-year-old watched the Lilywhites draw 2-2 against Boro on September 13.

"Well, clearly you've raised a name that I didn't realise you knew of and if you do, I'd like you to ring him and ask him,” Ridsdale told Henry Winter. “He was my guest at the Middlesbrough game... in part because I hoped he may well have an interest.

“I was going to say I haven't heard from him since, but actually he sent me a very good message after we beat Derby County last week - wishing us well. But, we've had no expressions of interest from him directly, other than he asked to come and see a game.

“Jon asked to come to our game. It's the first time I'd met him. I haven't had any conversation with him since from a financial perspective, other than a couple of, ‘Good luck' messages from him.

“But were he to be interested, we would be very interested in talking to him. The point I am making, not just about Preston... if the next owner wants to come and take us on, it’s not difficult. Here we are, the keys are here.”

Profiled: Jon Ledecky

The American businessman is a co-owner of the NHL outfit New York Islanders, as well as their AHL affiliate side Bridgeport Islanders. Ledecky studied business administration at Harvard University and launched his own office supplies company in 1994.

Ledecky’s fortune, upon his departure of U.S. Office Products four years later, was estimated at $200m with his current net worth listed as $340m. In 1998, the New York City born man founded Lincoln Holdings.

Partnering with Ted Leonsis of America Online, Ledecky bought NHL side Washington Capitals along with a minor share of NBA club Washington Wizards. His stake was sold back to Leonsis three years later.

Ledecky came close to buying a number of other clubs in the late 90s and early noughties: Cincinnati Reds, LA Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, Montreal Canadiens, Oakland Athletics and Washington Nationals.

Nine years ago, Ledecky completed the successful purchase of the New York Islanders alongside former Harvard roommate Scott Malkin. The pair became minority owners for two years before securing majority shares in 2016. Ledecky is also the uncle of multiple Olympic goal medalist swimmer, Katie.

