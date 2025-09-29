Harrison Armstrong with Ben Whiteman | Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images

PNE have picked up 12 points from their first six matches of the season

Former Reading striker Kevin Doyle believes there is hope for Preston North End this season.

The Lilywhites were second best last time out at Deepdale, but still took a point against Bristol City.

That result maintained PNE’s unbeaten league start to the campaign, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side having taken 12 points from six games.

Heading into Tuesday night’s clash at Hull City, Preston occupy sixth spot in the Championship table - level on points with the Robins and Leicester City.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international, Doyle, thinks highly of North End as a football club and doesn’t see why they cannot strive for a high finish.

Speaking to Boyle Sports, Doyle said: ‘Preston, when I played there, were always around the play-offs - always close but never quite made it.

‘It's a big club with a fabulous fan base. It's a great place to play because there's always a good atmosphere.

‘No one deserves anything but for an old, historic club that's been around a long time, it's surprising they've never been in the Premier League.

‘The Premier League has only been around for 30 years, so it's not the total history of football, but they've been so close so many times.

‘The new manager has started the season quite well again. They always seem to be just around the play-offs or just drop out. It'll happen sometime, so why not this year?’

