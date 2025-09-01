PNE are expected to be busy on the final day of the transfer window.

PNE have been credited with an interest in Sheffield United striker Tom Cannon.

Our sister paper, The Sheffield Star, have claimed the Lilywhites are exploring a deal to sign the 22-year-old on a season-long loan after transfer guru Alan Nixon broke the interest on his Patreon page.

The article suggests North End have offered to pay the majority of his salary, although the Blades are keen for Paul Heckingbottom’s men to cover all of his wages.

It comes just months after Cannon made the big-money move to the Steel City in January.

The Republic of Ireland international impressed while on loan with Stoke City during the first half of the 2024-25 campaign, where he netted 11 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions.

After being recalled by Leicester City in January, he sealed a switch to Bramall Lane, with Sheffield United paying £10m for his services.

However, game time has come at a premium since his move, registering just 22 outings to date. That has also seen him score one goal and register one assist during that time.

Cannon has featured four times under new boss Ruben Selles this season, two of which have come from the start.

And in a bid to earn more game time, a shock departure is already reportedly on the cards just seven months into his four-and-a-half-year deal.

Paul Heckingbottom looking to bolster attacking options

PNE are looking to strengthen their forward line before the 7pm deadline despite the arrivals of Michael Smith, Daniel Jebbison, Lewis Dobbin during the summer.

“Our market is different, isn't it?” said Heckingbottom. “There's not too many who fit the bill, that we think can help us between now and January. So, those players who we do like the look of, who we think can contribute - a couple in mind - would’ve helped us out today, definitely. But their circumstances have to align with ours, you know?”

In an ideal world, very busy. It's about getting players who we think are going to contribute. I would’ve loved to have brought another centre-forward on today. Yes, it's important.

“We welcomed Lewis in this week and we've got Mads back from the bench; we lost Alfie and Milly, and that's how it is in the Championship. You're forever in and out with players. But I'd still love to have a bench where I've got five attacking substitutions because in games like this, it's vital.”

