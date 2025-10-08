Supercomputer predicts final Championship table - and where Preston North End, Sheffield United & Co finish

By Pepe Lacey
Published 8th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

PNE have enjoyed a positive start to the new Championship campaign.

It’s been an impressive opening few weeks of the season at Deepdale, with Paul Heckingbottom’s men currently occupying a play-off position.

The Lilywhites have won four of their opening nine matches and head into the second international break of the campaign in fourth position.

Indeed, Saturday’s 2-0 triumph over Charlton Athletic extends North End’s unbeaten run to five games, which has seen them keep pace with the Championship’s current fast starters.

After an outstanding start to the season, we’ve taken to football analytics website, Opta, to see where PNE could finish in May based on their data predictions.

Here’s what the table could look like at the end of the term.

Where PNE are predicted to finish in the Championship this season, according to Opta.

1. Predicted final Championship table

Where PNE are predicted to finish in the Championship this season, according to Opta. | CameraSport - Rich Linley

Predicted points - 49.

2. 24th: Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted points - 49. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 51.

3. 23rd: Oxford United

Predicted points - 51. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 54.

4. 22nd: Derby County

Predicted points - 54. | Getty Images

