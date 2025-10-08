​​Preston U21s 2 Leicester City U21s 0: Frokjaer and Carroll on target for Lilywhites

North End were victorious at Victory Park in their second group game of the Under-21s FA Premier League Cup.

It was an entertaining tussle played on a heavy pitch in difficult windswept rainy conditions, settled by goals from Mads Frokjaer – from the penalty spot – and Theo Carroll.

With teams being allowed to field a maximum of five outfield over-age players and one over-age goalkeeper to supplement their Under-21s team if needed, North End fielded a strong team with Frojkaer, Liam Lindsay, Odel Offiah and keeper Jack Walton in their starting line-up.

In the fourth minute, Frojkaer had to temporarily leave the field to get patched up by the medics after he received a cut above his eye from a high challenge near the halfway line.

Mads Frokjaer scored from the spot (CameraSport)

Visitors Leicester had the evening’s first shot on target. It came after North End captain Lindsay had made two defensive blocks near the line but Walton comfortably held a well-struck shot after the ball had been cleared to the edge of the area.

North End then dominated the rest of the first half attacking play taking the lead in the 16th minute after Frojkaer, who had returned to the pitch sporting a black headband, played in Carroll, who was then pulled down by Leicester keeper Harry French as he tried to round him.

Frojkaer coolly despatched the resulting spot-kick with a low shot into the left-hand side of the net after French had dived the opposite way.

Midway through the half, some good link-up play between Carroll and George Gryba led to Max Wilson sending a shot over the bar.

Then Gryba had a shot well saved by French after being played through.

At the other end, Ed Nolan was strong in the tackle when he was last man in defence in stopping a Leicester counter-attack.

North End extended their lead in the 37th minute when, as Leicester struggled to clear their lines following a sustained period of pressure, Frojkaer crossed low for Carroll, whose close-range finish was deflected past French by Max Adideji.

Just before half-time the visitors did manage to test Walton but he saved Tommy Neale's free-kick from just outside the area.

The second half was more even as both teams fought hard as the pitch got heavier, without creating too many clear-cut chances until Leicester's Alpha Diallo headed against the bar in the 65th minute.

As the game entered its last quarter, both sides made substitutions which opened the game up a bit more.

Shay Reid had a couple of shots from distance, while another North End substitute, Jonny Brindle, played a good ball through for Frojkaer but his low shot was saved by French with his foot.

Leicester kept going until the end, moving the ball forwards in a bid to reduce the deficit.

In the game’s closing stages PNE’s Troy Tarry made a decisive defensive clearance when he was first to the ball to clear a dangerous low cross.

And right at the death, Walton made his best save of the night when he dived to push away a shot from Mirsam Ali.

The win means that despite North End losing their opening game to Charlton, it is still all to play for in terms of qualification with four games left to play.

Much will depend on the results from the two games with Ipswich, the other team in the group.

PRESTON: Walton; Offiah, Lindsay, Nolan, Snowball, Wilson (Brindle 67), Mawene (Ayodele 45), Tarry, Frokjaer, Carroll, Gryba (Reid 72). Subs (not used): Tonkin, Stowell.