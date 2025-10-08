'That narrative's shifted' - Paul Heckingbottom on Preston North End sitting fourth after nine games

By George Hodgson
Published 8th Oct 2025, 09:05 BST
PNE beat Charlton Athletic in the last match before the international break

Preston North End’s start to the season has not exceeded the expectations of manager Paul Heckingbottom.

After guiding the Lilywhites to safety on the final day of the 2024/25 campaign, the PNE boss overhauled the squad in the summer and now has North End sitting fourth in the Championship table.

Preston have collected 16 points, winning four, drawing four and losing one, while conceding seven goals and scoring 11. Ever since arriving last August, Heckingbottom has tried to change the mentality around the whole club.

"I know what's achievable," said Heckingbottom. "I know what's possible in this league, and nothing should ever scare us. Again, back to the message - you've heard me say it - when everyone's banging on about money, that's irrelevant.

“It's how the players approach every day, how they train. And then the games, and I back us as staff to get a lot of things right.

“But then we have to try and pass that information on, and I think the results early on helped with the belief and understanding the message.

"It's alright me saying money's nothing; if we lose the first few games and everyone's still banging on about it, then I don't know what I'm talking about, do I? So, that narrative's shifted and I've almost got rid of that excuse.

“You know what I keep saying about getting rid of the excuses and just focus on the performance, so I think we've been able to do that."

