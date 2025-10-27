Preston North End had some notable individual performances from their thrilling 3-2 win against Sheffield United on Friday night.

Harrison Armstrong put in a colossal second-half shift as the Lilywhites completed their brilliant comeback. Livewire Lewis Dobbin got PNE back into the match with a beauty just before the break and grew into the game from there. Meanwhile, Daniel Jebbison worked tirelessly up top and got his reward following a magnificent header which put the hosts ahead.

Yet, somehow, they weren’t enough to convince the powers-that-be of a Preston North End presence in the weekend’s Championship team of the week. Indeed, the EFL’s trusted ratings partner, whoscored.com , believed others were more deserving of that honour following the division’s latest results.