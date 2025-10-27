Preston North End had some notable individual performances from their thrilling 3-2 win against Sheffield United on Friday night.
Harrison Armstrong put in a colossal second-half shift as the Lilywhites completed their brilliant comeback. Livewire Lewis Dobbin got PNE back into the match with a beauty just before the break and grew into the game from there. Meanwhile, Daniel Jebbison worked tirelessly up top and got his reward following a magnificent header which put the hosts ahead.
They were displays that helped the 14,156 home fans head into the night happy with their lot, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side moving up to seventh over the weekend and outside of the play-off places on goal difference only.
Yet, somehow, they weren’t enough to convince the powers-that-be of a Preston North End presence in the weekend’s Championship team of the week. Indeed, the EFL’s trusted ratings partner, whoscored.com, believed others were more deserving of that honour following the division’s latest results.
So here’s the players who have been recognised, all of whom picked up better ratings than Armstrong (6.9), Dobbins (7.5) and Jebbison (7.9) on whoscored.
