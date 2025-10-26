After two successive defeats for Paul Heckingbottom’s men, PNE returned to winning ways in spectacular style on Friday evening.

The triumph moves North End back into the picture for a play-off spot and sit seventh, level on points with Charlton Athletic who currently occupy the final top six spot.

But could promotion for PNE really be a consideration for supporters this season?

We’ve taken to football statistics website, Opta, who have used their data to work out how the final Championship table could look at the end of the campaign.

Here’s where the Lilywhites and their second-tier rivals are predicted to finish.

