It was a frustrating afternoon for PNE on Saturday, who fell to a 2-1 defeat to West Brom.

Mikey Johnston and Isaac Price gave the Baggies a two-goal lead just after the hour mark before Michael Smith netted with 10 minutes to go to restore some hope for Paul Heckingbottom’s men.

The Lilywhites were unable to find a late equaliser at the Hawthorns, with the result representing just their second loss of the campaign.

The defeat moves PNE outside of the play-offs, with Ryan Mason’s side moving into the top six - one point above North End.

We’ve taken a look at the latest data from football statistics website, Opta, to see how the loss impacts where the Lilywhites are predicted to finish in the Championship this season.

