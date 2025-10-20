Supercomputer predicts final Championship table - and where Preston North End, Sheffield United, Wrexham & Co finish

PNE fell to their second defeat of the season on Saturday afternoon.

It was a frustrating afternoon for PNE on Saturday, who fell to a 2-1 defeat to West Brom.

Mikey Johnston and Isaac Price gave the Baggies a two-goal lead just after the hour mark before Michael Smith netted with 10 minutes to go to restore some hope for Paul Heckingbottom’s men.

The Lilywhites were unable to find a late equaliser at the Hawthorns, with the result representing just their second loss of the campaign.

There were plenty of positives, though, for the head coach, who remained proud of his side as they went to go toe-to-toe with one of the Championship’s promotion favourites.

The defeat moves PNE outside of the play-offs, with Ryan Mason’s side moving into the top six - one point above North End.

We’ve taken a look at the latest data from football statistics website, Opta, to see how the loss impacts where the Lilywhites are predicted to finish in the Championship this season.

Where PNE are predicted to finish in the Championship this season, according to data experts Opta.

1. Predicted final Championship table

Where PNE are predicted to finish in the Championship this season, according to data experts Opta. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Predicted points - 47.

2. 24th: Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted points - 47. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 52.

3. 23rd: Derby County

Predicted points - 52. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 53.

4. 2nd: Oxford United

Predicted points - 53. | Getty Images

