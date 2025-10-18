PNE fell to defeat at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom left West Brom with frustration but also pride despite defeat.

The Lilywhites were edged 2-1 by the Baggies, who went one point above PNE with victory on home soil. Mikey Johnston broke the deadlock on 40 minutes with a thunderous 25 yard hit, and Isaac Price doubled Albion’s lead with a delightful finish, just after the hour.

Michael Smith restored some hope for Preston with his second goal for the club, which came just shy of the 80th minute mark. North End were unable to stage a grand-stand comeback but the performance, on the whole, contained plenty of positive elements for the manager.

“Tight one, I'm pleased with how we approached the game,” said Heckingbottom. “We know how tight this league is and how fine the margins are. We didn't take our moments. One huge decision which the ref got wrong went against us as well, but they’ve scored two really good goals in terms of the finishes.

“The first one we were disappointed with, we felt we could have done better, got more pressure on the ball - he's only 25 yards from goal. But yeah, the mentality of the team - we've come to a difficult place against a good team. We've gone toe-to-toe and more than held our own.

“I've just said to the players, ‘Don't ever get used to this feeling’. It's not what we're after, but we have to look beyond that and keep working on how we want to play and what we want to look like as a team - and I could see that today. I use the phrase all the time, but I don't want to be bored on the sideline. I want to see a team going for the win and I could see that, so I’m pleased.”

PNE settled into the game nicely and at nil-nil, two key moments wen against the away side. Milutin Osmajic raced through one-v-one but saw his side-footed effort saved by Josh Griffiths’ trailing leg. Prior to that, though, Harrison Armstrong was denied a penalty after appearing to be hacked down by Albion loan man Toby Collyer.

“Yeah listen, we'd always back Milly going through like that nine times out of ten,” said Heckingbottom. “So yeah, tough moment. Sometimes you hear the referee to the fourth - ‘he's played the ball’ - and you have to accept that. But then I literally turned around to look and when I saw he was nowhere near the ball instantly, then that's the sickener.

“You try and say we didn't let it affect us, which we didn't, but it does because we always say how big the first goal is in the game and we just had two moments there. We knew we didn't want to come and sit in, even though we knew they'd try and bring us on to the ball and play into their front four - which they did. We wanted to just deal with that.

“Mikey Johnston was getting too much space in the first half, but we corrected that and then we changed again in the second half - because they were just locking our two centre-forwards out of the game with an extra body. When we put Lewis (Dobbin) on the left, it meant that Campbell had to come out and play against him.

“It allowed us to play 2v2 again at the top. So yeah, the subs had an impact and the mentality of the group, the performance, I'm not going to criticise - even though there's things we want to be better at. It's always us and what we do. I would say we were very good value for a point, but we didn't get one for the reasons I'm speaking about.”

North End have had some costly decisions go against them during Heckingbottom’s reign, and he has never been one to shy away from discussing them. This wasn’t one where he could understand an error being made.

“No, I can't, because if you say he's played the ball, then you've seen him play the ball, when I'm seeing things where he's a million miles away from the ball, he's late,” said Heckingbottom. “You've not seen him play the ball. It's like when I go back to those decisions last year; you haven't (seen it) because it's not happened.

“If you're not giving it, don't make a reason why you've not given it. They're my problems when they'll lie to get out of a bad decision. We all make bad decisions, but you can't invent something that you've seen. I think we've already had Kevin Friend on to our secretary saying he's not played the ball.”

