Complaints were made after Burnley beat Leeds United on Saturday

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accusations of Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri spitting at a Leeds United fan are being looked into by the authorities.

The Turf Moor club beat Daniel Farke’s side 2-0 at Turf Moor last Saturday afternoon to collect their second Premier League win of the season. Post-match, BBC reporter Adam Pope reported that the authorities are investigating after a complaint was made from a supporter in the Leeds United section at Turf Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannibal came through the ranks at Leeds’ rivals Manchester United. He was introduced by Scott Parker on 83 minutes and booked in second half injury time for confronting Gabriel Gudmundsson, following a strong tackle on the Leeds defender right in front of the dugouts.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Lancashire Police are aware of an alleged incident involving a Burnley player during the second half of the Premier League game between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor yesterday (October 18). We are currently working with Burnley Football Club to establish the facts.”

The next couple of weeks will see the Tunisia international learn the outcome of his racism allegations against Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic. Back in March, the Montenegrin was charged by the FA and his hearing took place in late September. PNE expect to learn a verdict at the end of this month.

Speaking last week, Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “The process has been played out now, but then when you've got QCs and people like that involved in it, everyone's got to be there on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of a sudden, everyone's diary's got to be free at the same time and that's sort of where we're at, at the minute. I think we're looking at now it's going to be the beginning of next month.

“We just want to make sure it comes to a conclusion. There'll still be, I presume, dialogue between all parties until that point but that's the date when we're looking to get the outcome of it.”

Your next PNE read: 15 photos of the North End faithful at West Brom