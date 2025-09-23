Supercomputer predicts final Championship table - and where Preston North End, Stoke City, Coventry City & Co finish

By Pepe Lacey
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

PNE’s impressive start to the new Championship campaign continued on Saturday.

Alfie Devine’s impressive first-half strike sealed a 1-0 triumph against Derby County, with the Spurs loanee’s spectacular effort making waves.

The triumph moved Paul Heckingbottom’s men into the play-off positions, having picked up 11 points from their opening six games.

It’s a fantastic turnaround from the Lilywhites, who survived relegation on the final day and ended the campaign in 20th.

That has been safely put behind them and now sit fifth in the early-season table, picking up maximum points on three occasions to date.

But is promotion a realistic chance for PNE this term?

Although it is still early days, the Lilywhites’ fantastic start is a clear indication that an improved finish could be on the cards this season.

We’ve taken a look at football analytic’s website, Opta, to see how their data predicts the final Championship table to look like in May.

Where Opta currently predicted PNE and Co to finish in the Championship this season.

1. Supercomputer predicts final Championship table

Where Opta currently predicted PNE and Co to finish in the Championship this season. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Predicted points - 52.

2. 24th: Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted points - 52. | AFP via Getty Images

Predicted points - 52.

3. 23rd: Watford

Predicted points - 52. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 55.

4. 22nd: Oxford United

Predicted points - 55. | Getty Images

