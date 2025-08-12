PNE got their Championship campaign underway on an unbeaten note on Saturday afternoon, with a 1-1 draw against QPR.

Despite a Ben Whiteman own goal on the stroke of half time, Milutin Osmajic calmly slotted in an equaliser three minutes into the second period to level the contest in the capital.

The stalemate at Loftus Road leaves the Lilywhites 11th after the opening weekend of fixtures - although league positions must be taken with a pinch of salt with 45 matches still to play.

Elsewhere in the second tier, there were notable results for Bristol City, Millwall and Stoke City, while Birmingham City and Ipswich Town played out a thrilling 1-1 draw on Friday evening.

But what are the early predictions following the first round of fixtures?

We’ve taken to football statistics website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final Championship table will look following this weekend’s opening results.

Your next PNE read: Preston North End predicted XI vs Barrow with six changes and four full debuts - gallery