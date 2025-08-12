PNE take on Barrow in the Carabao Cup first round

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End head to Holker Street on Tuesday night to face Barrow in round one of the Carabao Cup.

It’s only the second competitive meeting between the two clubs, with the only contest to date back in 1971 - when PNE ran out 2-0 winners. North End saw off Sunderland, Harrogate Town and Fulham in last season’s competition but came undone at home to Premier League giants, Arsenal, in round four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PNE manager Paul Heckingbottom won’t be able to rotate as much as he may want to. Robbie Brady, Brad Potts, Will Keane, Jordan Thompson and Daniel Jebbison are all sidelined, while Liam Lindsay picked up a knock towards the end of Saturday’s trip to QPR - it remains to be seen whether the Scot has recovered.

Here’s our predicted XI to line up against the League Two outfit...